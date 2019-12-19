Confessed Serial Killer Indicted in 1984 Slaying in Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The man the FBI calls the worst serial killer in U.S. history has been indicted in an unsolved killing that happened in Georgia more than 30 years ago. A grand jury in Savannah returned an indictment Wednesday charging Samuel Little with murder in the slaying of Frances Campbell. Little is serving multiple life sentences at a Texas prison and has confessed to more than 90 killings. Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says a police detective digging through old reports linked Campbell’s unsolved death to a Savannah killing Little claimed he committed in 1984. It’s unclear whether 79-year-old Little will ever stand trial in Savannah. His attorney has said Little is in poor health, and he’s been charged in other cold cases.

