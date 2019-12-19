Fraternity Disbands Auburn Chapter After Suspension

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A national fraternity is disbanding its chapter at Auburn University after school officials suspended the organization over repeated allegations of physical abuse and alcohol infractions. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Beta Theta Pi announced the decision Thursday. Auburn suspended the group from campus last month and ordered members to vacate its house. The fraternity cited mistreatment of new members, called hazing, and unsafe social practices for its decision. The chapter will remain off campus for at least four years.

