Investigators: Up to 50 Victims in Georgia Nude Photo Ring

by Alabama News Network Staff

TRENTON, Ga. (AP) – Police officials in Georgia’s northwestern corner say as many as 50 adults and minors may be victims of a group of people trading sexually explicit photos. Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross and Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith tell local news outlets on Thursday that they’re working with Dade County High School and others to identify victims. Smith says prosecutors believe crimes were committed. No one has yet been arrested or charged. Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward. Investigators say they don’t seek to embarrass or attack anyone who may have been pushed to trade nude photos.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)