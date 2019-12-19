Local H.S. Food Pantry In Need of Donations

by Andrew James

A local high school’s food pantry is in need of donations as they look to serve more students.

The Lee High School food pantry serves 100 students currently, and school officials expect that number to go up. On Fridays, the students are sent home with a backpack of food for the weekend. The pantry is stocked with donations from the Montgomery Area Food Bank and other local groups. They are always in need of more non-perishable food items.

“We have a school social worker and she’s assessing the needs of other students, so the program may extend from 100 to 200, we’ll service as many children as we can,” explained Carol Thompson.

If you would like to donate, call or visit Lee High School. The number is (334) 269-3742.