Opelika Man Arrested for Solicitation of a Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Opelika man was arrested and charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on December 3, investigators received information and found that 27 year old Robert Chad Kelley had been electronically contacting a 14 year old female for the purpose of having sexual relations.

Investigators also say Kelley was trying to arrange to pick up the teenager in order for her to spend the night with him for the purpose of sexual relations.

Lee County investigators arrested Kelley and charged him with the Class B Felony.

Kelley is currently in the Lee County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

Other charges are pending in this case.