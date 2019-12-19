Reeltown High School Students Experience ALEA’s Fatal Vision Program

Students at Reeltown High School in Tallapoosa County received real hands-on experience in the dangers of drinking and driving, all within a safe environment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Farmers Federation partnered together to create the Fatal Vision Program back in 2015. Since then, the program has spread to students throughout the state with the common goal of saving lives.
“We can all watch videos and we can listen to people talk to us about the dangers but personally, I think a hands-on experience really emphasizes and really brings all those points together,” said Special Agent Senior with ALEA, Todd Hall.
Students were asked to wear alcohol impairment simulation goggles to see how their vision would change with their blood alcohol level above the legal limit, then steer an ATV through a course marked with traffic cones.

“We try to explain to the kids when they are going through those cones that they represent a loved one, someone they care about. It could represent a tree or a telephone pole,” said Hall.

“I believe it’s really important that they realize, ‘Hey I don’t need to do this, I don’t need to get in a vehicle with somebody who is doing this and I don’t need to text while I am behind the wheel.’ All three of those are real factors and really dangerous when it comes down to it,” explained Steven Blackmon, Area Four Organization Director for ALFA.

Reeltown school officials say this is something they do every year and it also helps students see law enforcement in a different way.

“It lets students see law enforcement in a friendly atmosphere and it lets them know that there is more to the job than punishment. They’re out there for their safety. They want to protect them. It’s almost like even a job fair too because some of them may want to be in law enforcement,” said Ray Porter, Principal of Reeltown Elementary School.

“It’s very complicated. You feel like you are going one way but really you need to turn the other way,” explained Bella Studdard, a sophomore at Reeltown High School. “I think people could really take it to heart and don’t drink and drive!”

If you are interested in learning more or scheduling a Fatal Vision event in your area, visit the Alabama Farmers Federation website.

