Reeltown High School Students Experience ALEA’s Fatal Vision Program

“We try to explain to the kids when they are going through those cones that they represent a loved one, someone they care about. It could represent a tree or a telephone pole,” said Hall.

“I believe it’s really important that they realize, ‘Hey I don’t need to do this, I don’t need to get in a vehicle with somebody who is doing this and I don’t need to text while I am behind the wheel.’ All three of those are real factors and really dangerous when it comes down to it,” explained Steven Blackmon, Area Four Organization Director for ALFA.

Reeltown school officials say this is something they do every year and it also helps students see law enforcement in a different way.

“It lets students see law enforcement in a friendly atmosphere and it lets them know that there is more to the job than punishment. They’re out there for their safety. They want to protect them. It’s almost like even a job fair too because some of them may want to be in law enforcement,” said Ray Porter, Principal of Reeltown Elementary School.

“It’s very complicated. You feel like you are going one way but really you need to turn the other way,” explained Bella Studdard, a sophomore at Reeltown High School. “I think people could really take it to heart and don’t drink and drive!”

If you are interested in learning more or scheduling a Fatal Vision event in your area, visit the Alabama Farmers Federation website.