Sunshine in Full Supply; Wet Weekend Taking Shape

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold and dry air mass is in place across the state and we will have nothing but severe clear across the state again today with blue sky from one end of the state to the other. After the freezing start to the day, we will remain cool again this afternoon with most locations in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold again; most South/Central Alabama communities will be in the lower 30s by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow, our weather begins to change, and we should see an increase in clouds through the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WET WEEKEND WEATHER: An area of low pressure tracks along the Gulf Coast over the weekend which will bring clouds and rain back to Alabama. With the low south of the area, there will be no threat of severe weather, but we are expecting cloudy days with periods of rain both days, with the most widespread rainfall Saturday night and into Sunday.

Over the weekend, rainfall totals of 1-4 inches look POSSIBLE for much of South/Central Alabama as we looks at the QPF output of rainfall totals above. With the clouds and rain, we should see highs both days in the 50s. Some lingering showers and clouds are possible Monday, but these will exit the area early in the day.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: An upper ridge will build in across the Southeast and will keep the weather dry and pleasant much of next week. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, while lows will be in the 40s. Still looks like the next storm system arrives towards the end of next week around Dec. 27-28th.

Have a Thursday you won’t soon forget!!!

Ryan