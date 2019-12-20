Alabama Continues Preparations for Citrus Bowl Matchup with Michigan

by Darrell Puckett

Source: CBS Sports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UA Athletics) – The Alabama Crimson Tide put in another two hours of work on Friday, practicing in full pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Today’s session was the fifth of seven bowl practices in Tuscaloosa before the holiday break and 12 practices overall prior to Alabama’s matchup against No. 14 Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Crimson Tide will face the Wolverines on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, with the game airing live on ABC at 12 p.m. CT. Dave Pasch and Greg McElroy will call the matchup from the booth while Tom Luginbill will work the sidelines.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.