Alabama Jobless Rate Down to Record 2.7%

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s unemployment rate is down to a record-low 2.7%. A statement from the governor’s office on Friday said the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November was one-tenth of a percent better than the October rate of 2.8%. It was also well below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%. November was the seventh straight month for the state to reach a record low for unemployment. Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the lowest jobless rate at 1.8%. Wilcox County in rural west Alabama was highest at 6.3%.

