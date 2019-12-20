Cloudy & Cool Tonight; Rain Returns This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Our area experienced another cold start to the day, with Friday morning lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures warmed into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon thanks to a decent bit of sunshine. However, clouds increased this afternoon, and they’ll continue to thicken overnight. However, the area most likely remains dry through tonight. Temperatures won’t be as cold thanks to the clouds. Expect temperatures falling from the upper 40s at 7PM into the mid 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows hold steady in the low to mid 40s.

Rain returns to the area on Saturday. However, it may not be that widespread through the afternoon. Rain coverage and intensity increases Saturday night. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday looks like a raw day across central and south Alabama. Due to widespread rain, high temperatures probably won’t exceed the upper 40s to low 50s. It’s also going to be windy, with a northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph. Rain remains widespread Sunday night, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The rain tapers off Monday as the gulf low lifts to our east. Rain totals could be significant after all is said and done, potentially 2-3″+ area-wide. Clouds clear Monday night, and we’re looking at mild and dry weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s to near 70° both days under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the low 40s Christmas Eve night, but that certainly won’t stop Santa from coming down the chimney. We may see more clouds in the sky Thursday, but high temperatures still reach the upper 60s. Some rain could return to our area next Friday/Saturday, but the chance for rain looks low at this time. However, mild temperatures continue with highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday with lows in the mid to upper 40s.