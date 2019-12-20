Fulford Discusses Plans for Selma Police Department

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma City Council appointed Lt. Kenta Fulford to lead the police department earlier this week.

Alabama News Network sat down the incoming new chief to hear his plans for the department.

Fulford is a Selma native with 17 years of law enforcement experience — all with the Selma Police Department.

Fulford has risen through the ranks — and served under six different chiefs during his career.

He says he’s learned something from each and every one of them — and now — he’s ready to lead.

“You watch everybody and then you pick up some positive from everybody that you come in contact with,” he said.

Fulford says community policing will be a major focus during his tenure as chief.

He says his main goal is to have officers who are approachable — that citizens can feel comfortable talking with.

“I want the officers and the citizens to interact with each other. I want the citizens to be able and feel free to talk with the officers without any hesitation or any apprehension,” said Fulford.

Fulford said bringing the police force up to full strength — will be another top priority. He plans to concentrate on recruiting and retaining officers to make it happen.

“I plan on doing that by involving the senior officers in some of the decision making of the department,” he said.

“And also, I’m looking at doing some commercials and some other things as far as going to different colleges and talking to the criminal justice majors.

Fulford also brings 23 years of military experience to the job. He says it’ll help make Selma PD a better law enforcement agency.

“Structure and discipline those are the main things that the military teaches you and if we bring that to the department, it’s going to make the department look good, it’s going to make it a better department,” said Fulford.

The Selma City Council voted Fulford police chief Tuesday night. He officially takes over the job — January 2nd.