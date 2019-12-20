Lee County Tornado Survivor is Gifted a New Home

by Jerome Jones

Despite losing everything in the deadly March tornadoes, Alabama homeowner, Earnestine Reese, thanked God.

Her story made national headlines when the only room left standing was her prayer closet.

Nine months later, Reese is again thanking God. This time for her new home rebuilt by Samaritan’s Purse. On Friday, the N.C.-based organization handed over the keys, welcoming her home for Christmas.

Earnestine Reese’s new home contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a safe room with concrete, steel-reinforced walls, but most importantly—a prayer closet.