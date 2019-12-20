Officers Shoot Woman During Search for Man Already in Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Officers who mistakenly entered a home trying to arrest an Alabama man who was already in jail shot a woman who was inside. Family members tell news outlets in Mobile that 19-year-old Ann Rylee was wounded during a raid Thursday. She’s hospitalized and is expected to survive. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran says officers opened fire because the woman pointed a shotgun at officers. But he says it’s unclear why officers didn’t know that a man they were searching for had been arrested a day earlier. The man used to live at the house where the shooting happened.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)