Prattville PD Searching for Shoplifting Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting at Belk.

According to investigators, a suspect pictured below entered Belk and left with merchandise valued over $700 without paying.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspect, you are asked to

immediately call Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or

download the P3-tips app.

Your tip could lead to a $5,000 cash reward.