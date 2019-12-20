Prattville PD Searching for Shoplifting Suspect

(Source: Prattville Police Department)

The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help  in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting at Belk.

According to investigators, a suspect pictured below entered Belk and left with merchandise valued over $700 without paying.

(Source: Prattville Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspect, you are asked to
immediately call Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or
download the P3-tips app.

Your tip could lead to a $5,000 cash reward.

 

 

