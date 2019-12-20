Tallassee Mill Destroyed By Fire in 2016 Will Soon Have A New Owner

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallassee mill that was destroyed by fire in 2016 will soon have a new owner.

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock told Alabama News Network that the city council has authorized him to move forward with accepting the old Mount Vernon Mill as a donation as a resolution to a lawsuit filed in 2016.

The city sued Mount Vernon Pine, LLC for public nuisance after the property was not properly cleaned up after the fire happened in May 2016.

After the city officially takes over, there are plans to clean up the property and make use of it.

Tallassee Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the fire.

A $25,0000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.