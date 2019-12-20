The Ultimate Christmas Gift: Lt. Colonel, Deployed for Months, Surprises Daughter at A Montgomery School

by Samantha Williams

Thursday, one soldier got to come home and surprise his little girl just in time for Christmas, and Alabama News Network was there to capture all of the special moment on camera.

Lieutenant Colonel Ernie Scott serves in the United States Air Force and has been deployed for six months in Qatar. He said the original plan was for the family to meet overseas after Christmas… but plans changed, and he was able to surprise his eight-year-old daughter at Churchill Academy in Montgomery: “It was hard because I got in last night, and I had to stay with my brother, and you know, just wait a whole extra day to be able to come here and do this,” Lt. Colonel Scott explained. “It’s just one of those things… She thought she was meeting me in Germany after Christmas. We were going to meet up there, but we wanted to do something special and surprise her.”

Lt. Colonel Scott will be home for two weeks then will head back to Qatar to serve for another five months.