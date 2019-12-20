US Marshals Arrest Alabama Man Wanted in Georgia Slaying

by Alabama News Network Staff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – U.S. marshals have arrested an Alabama man accused of fatally shooting a woman after being robbed by her boyfriend at a Georgia gas station. News outlets report Tierre Tyrell Williams was arrested Wednesday night in Phenix City, Alabama. He faces charges including murder and aggravated assault. Authorities have said the couple argued with Williams at a LaGrange, Georgia, gas station on Sunday. They say the man snatched Williams’ necklace, got into the car with the woman and tried to flee, but Williams opened fire and fatally shot the woman.

