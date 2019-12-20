Wet Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

After the freezing start to the day, we will remain cool this afternoon with most locations heading into the upper 50s. Clouds will begin to increase from south to north across the state through the day as moisture levels begin to rise. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the 40s. There could be a few spotty showers late tonight.

WET WEEKEND TAKING SHAPE: An area of low pressure tracks along the Gulf Coast over the weekend which will bring widespread rain to Alabama this weekend. With the low south of the area, there will be no threat of severe weather, but we are expecting cloudy days with periods of rain both days, with the most widespread rainfall Saturday night and into Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is expected across South/Central Alabama, where 2-4 inches of rain will be possible before the rain comes to an end Monday. Though some minor flooding will be possible, widespread flash flooding is not expected at this time over the weekend. With the clouds and rain, we should see highs both days in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: No change in the forecast for next week, as the weekend system should be exiting the region by early Monday. Then an upper ridge will build in across the Southeast which will keep the weather dry and pleasant much of next week. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, while lows will be in the 40s. Still looks like the next storms system arrives towards the end of next week around Dec. 27-28th.

