Whoo’s There? Georgia Family Discovers Owl in Christmas Tree

by Alabama News Network Staff

This photo provided by Billy Newman Photography shows an owl nestled in a Christmas tree that belongs to Katie McBride Newman in Newnan, Ga. Newman said Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, that she and her daughter spotted the bird on Dec. 12. They had bought the 10-foot (3-meter) tall tree from a Home Depot, brought it back to their Atlanta area home and decorated it. The family opened windows and doors near the tree hoping the owl would fly away, but it didn’t. (Billy Newman Photography via AP)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia family is getting a real hoot from its Christmas tree. Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted a live owl in the tree earlier this month. The discovery came more than a week after they had bought the 10-foot tall tree from a Home Depot. The owl didn’t fly away when they opened windows and doors, so they called a nonprofit nature group. A worker with the Chattahoochee Nature Center caught the bird and helped the family release it.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)