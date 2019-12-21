2 Killed, 2 Injured in Tuskegee Shooting Friday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two people have been killed and two others injured after a shooting took place late Friday night in Tuskegee.

According to a press release from the Tuskegee Police Department, officers responded to the 2900 block of Davison Street in Tuskegee at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday in reference to a subject shot.

Police identified one of the fatally injured victims as Quanisha Robinson, 23, of Shorter. The name of the other victim who died has not been released.

During that incident, two additional victims suffered gunshots wounds and were transported to area hospitals.