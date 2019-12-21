4 Farm Animals, Including Zebra Killed in Covington County

by Mandy McQueen

(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Covington County are working to find those responsible for killing four animals including a zebra at a farm in south Alabama.

According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, a zebra, a cow and two miniature horses were shot multiple times on Academy Drive Thursday night or Friday morning.

A $5000 reward is being offered for any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you have any information, please contact the Covington County Sheriffs Department at (334) 427-4911, the Andalusia Police Department at (334)222-1155, or Richard Holt at (334) 488-4429.