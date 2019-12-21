6-Year-Old Severely Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Dallas County
Authorities in Dallas County are trying to find those responsible for a drive-by shooting that severely injured a six-year-old child.
According to CrimeStoppers, a vehicle stopped in front of a home in the 100 block of County Road 465 in Dallas County between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday and fired multiple rounds at the home. Residents were inside asleep at the time of the shooting. Investigators say that one of the rounds did strike a six-year-old victim in the leg causing a severe injury.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that may lead to an arrest of those responsible.
If you have any information about this case, call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password to communicate with investigators. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.