6-Year-Old Severely Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Dallas County

According to CrimeStoppers, a vehicle stopped in front of a home in the 100 block of County Road 465 in Dallas County between 10 and 11 p.m. Monday and fired multiple rounds at the home. Residents were inside asleep at the time of the shooting. Investigators say that one of the rounds did strike a six-year-old victim in the leg causing a severe injury.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that may lead to an arrest of those responsible.