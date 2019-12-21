Cloudy, Cool, Wet, And Windy… A Raw Sunday Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was a downright dreary day across central and south Alabama. Rain became widespread this afternoon, and a steady light to moderate rain continues tonight and Sunday. In fact, our weather is likely to get worse before it gets better over the weekend. Again, expect rain to continue this evening with temperatures holding steady in the upper 40s to low 50s. In fact, that’s likely where temperatures will be for the rest of the night and throughout Sunday also.

Wind speeds increase on Sunday, with a steady ENE wind of 10-20 mph with gusts potentially near 30 mph. Rain remains widespread throughout the day, and could be heavier than today’s rain at times. Rain continues Sunday night with temperatures still rather steady in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds remain on the breezy side through Monday morning. Rain is possible across our area throughout the day, but it probably won’t be as widespread thanks to the upper and lower level low pressure areas moving to our east. Temperatures won’t exceed the 50s on Monday, so it’s still going to be a dreary day. Once all is said and done, area rain totals of 2-3″ look likely, perhaps as high as 4″ in some locations. Since this is a long-duration event, flash-flooding is not expected.

Clouds clear Monday night, with sunshine and mild temperatures for Christmas Eve. Many locations reach the low 70s. Christmas Eve night lows only fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. It definitely won’t be a white Christmas this year. Instead, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday may feature a mostly cloudy sky, but looks dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain returns to our area next Friday through the weekend. However, the coverage/certainty on next weekend’s system is rather low at this time. Temperatures still look mild, with highs in the mid to upper 60s during that frame.