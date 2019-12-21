Fans Travel Hours To Watch Annual Camellia Bowl

by Justin Walker

The rain did not stop some fans from coming out to enjoy gameday activities ahead of the Sixth Annual Camellia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon.

“We’re so excited to be in Montgomery and to be able to support our team as we’re gonna be playing in the camellia bowl today,” Arkansas State fan Tara Thomason said.

The Florida International University Panthers were set to play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the 2019 edition of the game.

Fans from Miami, Florida, Jonesboro, Arkansas and everywhere in between were out enjoying the festivities.

“We just came and we’re really excited,” FIU student Kaylee Padron said.

“Yeah, we took a bus and a plane and bus and now we’re here,” FIU student Danielle Desvariste said.

We found hundreds of fans across the street from Cramton Bowl, having fun at Paterson Field’s Fan Fest and the pep rallies prior to kickoff.

“We just wanna rep out our school, just pack pride. That’s what we just bring as many people out, and just bring excitement,” Arkansas State student Andy Doohon said. Doohon said he and his friends drove six hours to cheer on the Red Wolves.

FIU fan Juan Andres traveled fourteen hours to watch the game. He and his friends also had the chance to see some of the sights and sounds that Montgomery has to offer.

“We went to the capitol, we went down to the alley, had a couple of drinks,” Andres said.

For Amanda McDaniel, the day was about getting together with other fans and enjoying the fellowship.

“Just the fans, the crowd, the energy. We’re excited for our band, our cheerleaders, our dance team. Everybody’s going to be here, its going to be a lot of fun” McDaniel said.

Camellia Bowl gametime is set for 4:3o p.m.