Montgomery Zoo Cancels Saturday Night Christmas Lights Festival

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Christmas Lights Festival at the Montgomery Zoo has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Zoo officials say the closure is for the safety of guests, volunteers, and staff.

The Christmas Lights Festival is scheduled to continue through Dec. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Montgomery Zoo members and children under two get in free.

For more information about the Zoo and events, visit their website at montgomeryzoo.com