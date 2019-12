A road in Crenshaw County has become washed-out due to the excessive rain.

According to Crenshaw County EMA Director Elliot Jones, a section of Taylor Crossing Road has been washed out in the north end of the county. The section is approximately 100 feet north of Horne Road intersection. Jones says highway department crews will likely start repairs as soon as Monday, once the water recedes.

Please use caution if traveling in that area.