Prattville Police Officer Hit While Directing Traffic

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville Police officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Saturday night.

According to the Prattville Police Department, the officer was directing traffic at an accident on 31 north at the Prattville city limits when struck by a vehicle.

The driver did not leave the scene of the accident and state troopers are handling the investigation.

The officer was kept at a medical facility for observation and is expected to be released on Sunday.