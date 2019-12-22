Security Guard Shot and Killed at Enterprise Lounge

by Mandy McQueen

A security guard has died after being shot in the back at a lounge in Enterprise, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

EPD released a statement saying that Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy was shot during a fight between “a large group of individuals” at the Daleville Lounge on 809 Daleville Avenue early Sunday morning.

Franklin was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to call EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip on the department’s website.