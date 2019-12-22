Windy & Wet Overnight

by Shane Butler

Our cloudy, windy, and wet weather pattern will stick around through Monday. An area of low pressure moving over the gulf coast region is producing this gloomy weekend. The low is generating northeast winds of 10-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts have reached two inches in spots and an additional inch is possible overnight into Monday. This is an all rain event and no severe storms are expected.

Improving weather conditions are on the way for Tuesday and through the holiday period. High pressure returns overhead and this brings back sunshine along with much warmer temperatures. We’re looking at upper 60s to lower 70s starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday. Christmas Day is setting up to be very nice with lots of sunshine and afternoon temps around 70 degrees.

Our next rain event is setting up for the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will move into the deep south bringing rain and then more cold air. High temps will drop back into the mid 60s both days. The front moves east and the colder air spills into the state Monday. Highs fall into the 50s and overnight lows are back in the 30s again.