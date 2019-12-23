A Milder Holiday Period

by Shane Butler

A very mild holiday period is on tap for our area. High pressure will be the main weather feature overhead. This will provide us lots of sunshine and temps will respond nicely. Daytime highs will manage upper 60s to lower 70s while overnight temps only fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We expect this very mild weather pattern to linger into Saturday. Moisture gradually increases and leads to our next rain event Sunday. A frontal boundary moves into the deep south kicking off rain and possibly storms. The active weather will move out and a surge of much colder air invades the state Monday into Tuesday. Highs drop into the 50s while overnight lows plunge into the lower 30s. It’s looking like a cold start to 2020!