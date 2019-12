Macon County Wreck Claims Life of Union Springs Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle accident in Macon County has claimed the life of a Union Springs woman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened Monday morning just before 8:00AM on County Road 47 near U.S. 29.

ALEA officials say the vehicle 54-year-old Alfretia Jones Chambliss was driving left the road and struck several trees. Chambliss was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.