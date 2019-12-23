Montgomery Family Receives an Early Christmas Present

by Jerome Jones

The Jackson family of Montgomery will have a very merry Christmas this year.

On Monday evening, Montgomery Fire Rescue put on their Santa Clause hats and surprised the family with a lit Christmas tree, four bicycles, and a fire engine full of wrapped gifts.

The early Christmas was a part of the Lanier Poet Nation Parent Teacher Association Toys for Tots Angels Program.

Officials say this year the programs has served at least 80 families, and made Christmas a little brighter for more than 170 children in Montgomery.

“It’s a blessing for me and my kids, I didn’t expect all of this,” said Kiara Jackson on the lawn of her Regency Park home.

Every Christmas the Lanier Poet Nation PTSA Toys for Tots Angel Program helps local families with Christmas gifts and cheer.

Families are selected through an application process.