MPD Identify Victim in Fatal Crash on Northern Boulevard

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

According to officials, the single vehicle crash happened Sunday morning on Northern Boulevard near Lagoon Park.

The driver, Michael Avery, 50, of Montgomery was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that vehicle was traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard when for some unknown reason it left the roadway striking a tree.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.