Rain Continues Today; Sunshine and 70s for Christmas Eve

by Ryan Stinnett

A secondary low is moving along the Gulf Coast today and will continue to keep our weather wet through the day with areas of light rain, but the rain should begin to end from west to east across the state by late this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: No weather issues for Santa in Alabama as he makes his rounds Tuesday night. Both days will be dry and feature more sun than clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will be in the mid 40s. The kids will have no reason not be outside enjoying those new bikes, footballs, and noisemakers that Santa leaves under the tree.

INTO THE WEEKEND: By Thursday and Friday, moisture levels will be on the rise, but we expect to stay dry with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will remain above average with lower 70s lows in the upper 40s. Still looks like our next system arrives over the weekend, but there remains model inconsistencies. For now, it looks like a cold front will swing through the state Sunday, with rain and and perhaps some storms. Colder air flows into the state behind the front.

Have a manic Monday!!!

