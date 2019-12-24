Oh So Nice Christmas Forecast!!!

by Ryan Stinnett

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: Much improved weather is ahead with brighter, warmer days. No weather issues as both these days will be dry and feature more sun than clouds with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Christmas in recent year has brought all sorts of inclement weather to Alabama, whether it is winter weather or severe weather, but that is not the case this year!!!

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Moisture levels will be on the rise, but we expect to stay dry with more clouds than sun these days. Could there be a few spotty showers possible, yes, but for now these do not look to amount to much. Temperatures will remain above average with lower 70s for highs, while lows will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Our next organized rain maker should affect the state over the upcoming weekend. A low pressure will develop in the Plains, lift up towards the Midwest, while a trailing cold front swings across the Southeast. The models do differ on the timing with the GFS being faster on Saturday, while the Euro shows a slower passage on Sunday. For now we will forecast a warm day Saturday with increasing clouds with rain and storms arriving Saturday night and Sunday. It doesn’t look like there will be much instability with this system, so for now, severe weather is not expected, but we know this could change in the coming days. The rain/storm activity should end late Sunday, as cooler air slides into the state for the last few days of 2019.

Have a Merry Christmas!!!

Ryan