Above Average Temps Continue

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Moisture levels will gradually rise, but we stay dry with more clouds than sun these days. Temperatures will remain above average with upper 60s and lower 70s for highs, while lows will range from the lower to upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A low pressure system will cross the country and send a trailing cold front through the Southeast this weekend. Saturday will be another mild day with increasing clouds and perhaps some showers. However, it looks like the better chance for rain and storms arrives late Saturday night and into the day Sunday. There will be some instability with this system, so storms are expected, but for now, it still doesn’t look like much of a severe weather threat with the better dynamics to the north. Of course, we will be watching trends in the coming days to see if this changes. The rain/storm activity should end late Sunday, as cooler air slides into the state behind the front.

THE LAST DAYS OF 2019: A few lingering showers and clouds are possible early Monday, but the weather early next week is looking pretty tranquil, much like this week, as we roll into 2020. Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs, while lows in the 30s and 40s are expected. For now, moisture levels rise as another system bring rain back to the state midweek, but its doesn’t look like the rain will arrive until New Year’s Day.

