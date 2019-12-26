Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– Christmas is not the only holiday going on this time of year. Jewish people all over the world are also celebrating Hanukkah.

Hanukkah is an 8-day Jewish festival celebrating faith, miracles and victory.

Its also known as the Festival of Lights.

Hanna Berger is a member of Temple Mishkan Israel in Selma.

She says the Hanukkah marks the rededication of the Jewish temple — and the victory of a small band of Jews over a vast Greek army — before the time of Christ.

Berger says Jewish people celebrate the holiday with prayer — and lighting candles on a menorah each night.

“Rabbis today talk about the light, not only the physical light of the candles but spiritual light. Usually we’ll talk about the importance of each of us being a candle and helping light the way for ourselves and for other people.” she said.

Hanukkah kicked off Sunday evening at sunset — and ends at sunset Monday, December 30th.