Mostly Cloudy and Mild Friday; Rain Returns This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a mild post-Christmas day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the low to mid 70s for most locations. Despite more cloudiness today, it was another rain-free day. Temperatures fall a bit this evening, but should hover between the mid and upper 50s between 7 and 11 PM. Overnight lows only fall into the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday’s weather looks similar across our area. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. An isolated shower isn’t totally out of the question at some point during the day. However, the vast majority of the area stays dry. Even if you do see rain, it won’t amount to much more than a few drops on the windshield or window. Friday night lows only fall into the mid 50s under the mostly cloudy to cloudy sky.

The clouds hang around on Saturday, and again, brief isolated showers are possible at times. Temperatures reach the low 70s for most locations again. Winds shift to the southeast on Saturday, resulting in an even warmer Saturday night. Lows may only fall into the low 60s. Showers and storms are likely Sunday. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Sunday’s high temperatures reach the low to mid 70s prior to the rain. The showers, storms, and even clouds clear the area overnight. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

Cooler air settles in behind the front early next week. It won’t be bitterly cold, but noticeably cooler than the low 70s we’ve become accustomed to lately. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday and New Year’s Eve Tuesday. Lows fall into the low to mid 30s both nights, so 2020 starts on a chilly note. Rain could return as early as New Year’s Day, but there’s still some model spread at this point. The GFS keeps our area dry until Thursday, while the Euro reintroduces rain Wednesday. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side through the end of next week. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 40s over that frame.