SUV Hits Two Pedestrians in Millbrook; One Critically Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police are investigating an accident involving an SUV and two pedestrians. The accident left one of the pedestrians critically hurt.

Police say the 18-year-old driver of the SUV told them she was leaving the Walmart shopping center driving toward Grandview Road this morning, when she hit the pedestrians on Kinsley Lane. The pedestrians are a 61-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Millbrook.

Police haven’t released the names of any of the people involved.

Police say they found both of the pedestrians lying in a ditch. They were both taken to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery. The woman was taken by helicopter due to the severity of her injuries.

The SUV driver wasn’t hurt.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says according to the driver, she had dropped a cup containing a non-alcoholic beverage while she was leaving Walmart. As she was trying to pickup the cup from her floorboard, she ran off the road and hit a tree. As the SUV bounced off the tree, it came back across the road and hit the pedestrians.

“This appears to be a horrible accident and a case of distracted driving,” Chief Johnson said in a statement to Alabama News Network.

“There was no evidence or observations at the scene that would indicate the driver was impaired. Our Traffic Homicide Investigators have conducted their preliminary investigation and collected all possible evidence. Should it become necessary to present this case to the Elmore County Grand Jury for their consideration, they have everything necessary to do so. I want to thank everyone that stopped to check on the victims and attempted to render aid. At this time our thoughts and prayers go out to both victims, their families and the driver as well,” he said.

“I’ve spoken with our Traffic Homicide Investigators regarding their investigation into this traffic collision. At this time they do not believe any criminal charges will be forthcoming as a result of this incident,” Johnson said.