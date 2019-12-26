Update: Pilot Suffered Apparent Heart Attack Before Crash Landing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Company officials say an air ambulance pilot suffered an apparent heart attack before crash landing at the airport in Headland.

Survival Flight says pilot Doug Davis nearly landed normally, but the craft rolled onto its side at the last moment on Christmas Day. He died later.

Authorities say two crew members aboard were not injured.

The helicopter was returning from a cancelled flight and was not carrying any patients.

An autopsy on Davis is pending. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the other crew members.

