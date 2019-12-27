A Cloudy And Mild Weekend; A Few Strong To Severe Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

The mostly cloudy and mild weather rolled on today, with highs surging into the mid and upper 70s south of interstate 85. Elsewhere, clouds and isolated showers held temperatures in the 60s through this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout the evening, with temperatures hovering right around 60° between 7 and 11 PM. Overnight lows slip into the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday’s weather looks similar across our area. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should top out near 70° during the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible throughout the day. However, most of the area remains dry again. Even if you do see rain, it likely won’t be anything measurable. Saturday night lows only fall into the low 60s thanks to a southeast wind and a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers remain possible Saturday night.

Showers and storms are likely Sunday. A few storms could even be strong to severe. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center places our area under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. Strong straight line winds and even a tornado or two are the main threats. Overall, this is a much less significant severe weather threat than back on December 16th. However, we’ll keep a close eye on the still-evolving weather setup. For now, storms could impact our area as early as the early afternoon, possibly persisting through midnight. Sunday’s high temperatures reach the low to mid 70s prior to the rain. The showers and storms should clear our area by sunrise Monday. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 40s.

Cooler air settles in behind the front early next week. It won’t be bitterly cold, but noticeably cooler than the low 70s we’ve become accustomed to lately. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday and New Year’s Eve Tuesday. Lows fall into the low to mid 30s both nights, so 2020 starts on a chilly note. Rain could return as early as New Year’s Day, but there’s still some model spread at this point. The GFS keeps our area dry until Thursday, while the Euro reintroduces rain Wednesday. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side through the end of next week. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 40s over that frame.