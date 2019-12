by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network partnered with the American Red Cross to encourage everyone to give blood this holiday season.

The Montgomery “Holiday Hero Blood Drive” was Friday from 1 pm to 7 pm at Eastdale Mall.

Those who donate received a long sleeve Red Cross T-shirt, an ice skating pass, and was entered into a raffle.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.