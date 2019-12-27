Alabama Prison Inmate Homicides on the Rise

by Alabama News Network Staff

Inmate homicides are on the rise in Alabama’s prisons despite a national spotlight on its corrections system.

Prison system statistics show 11 inmate-on-inmate homicides in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Prison system reports show that’s more than any recent year.

The rise in inmate homicides comes despite a national spotlight on Alabama prisons and state officials’ promises for improvement. The Justice Department has threatened to sue the state over its violent prisons and a federal judge ordered the state to add a many as 2,000 corrections officers.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said the state is committed to improving inmate safety.

