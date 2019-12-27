Family of Jaden Buschert Remembers 10 Year Old with Memorial , Three Years after his Death

by Jerome Jones

It was December 27, 2016, three years ago today that Jaden Buschert and his father Timothy were attempting to cross the Southern Boulevard near I-65.

The Michigan father and son were on a road trip while he was out of school. The two were attempting to cross the boulevard on foot, to get to Popeye’s across the street. Timothy Buschert says Jaden ran out before him, and at some point stopped in the turning median where he was struck by a truck and later died of his injuries.

Since that day, the family makes an annual trip to Montgomery to memorialize their son and push for more pedestrian friendly measures in that area of the boulevard.

The family is pushing for measures in the City of Montgomery to help make that area of the boulevard more pedestrian friendly.

As Alabama News Network has reported, at least a dozen people have been struck by vehicles in the area , with many of the incidents resulting in fatalities.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is responding. They have began projects to widen the South Boulevard, add a service road, and pedestrian crosswalks.

Jaden Buschert’s family held a memorial at the site where the accident took place , at 7PM on December 27, 2019.

They also make a trip from Michigan on Memorial Day, to remember their son.

The Buschert’s carry a teddy bear with them everywhere they go. The bear is named Jaden bear. He wears a Michigan State Football Jersey. Inside of the bear, are Jaden’s ashes.