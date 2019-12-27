MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Exercise may decrease cancer odds + Meditation may help prevent heart disease

by Samantha Williams

Research tracking hundreds of thousands of adults suggests those who get two and a half to five hours of moderate intensity exercise a week are less likely to develop seven kinds of cancer. The physical activity was linked to a lower risk of colon cancer in men and a lower risk of breast, endometrial, kidney and other cancers in women.

Plus, meditation may help prevent abnormal enlargement of the heart. Doctors in Los Angeles tracked African Americans with high blood pressure for six months. They found patients who meditated kept their baseline heart size, while those who didn’t meditate had a ten percent increase in heart size. An abnormally enlarged heart doubles the risk of heart attacks, stroke, and heart failure.