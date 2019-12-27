Selma Bargain Shoppers Search for After Christmas Deals

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The holiday shopping season doesn’t end on Christmas Day.

Now is the time bargain hunters head out to stores — in search of discounts and deals.

Twas the days after Christmas — and all through the mall;

Were discounts — and deals — and savings for all.

“I think a lot of people wait until after Christmas to come in so they can get more for their money,” said shopper Sonya Hatcher.

Stores slashing prices — offering bargains galore;

All to get shoppers — to walk through the door.

“They come back for your discounts cause they know we gone mark it down,” said Maxway store manager Johnny Wells.

It’s a chance to find deals — too many to speak;

And get all kinds of stuff — to be had on the cheap.

“Clothing. Get a good deal on clothing. Really good deal on purses cause they’re trying to make way for spring purses to come in. So, I’ve gotten some real good bargains with those,” said shopper Donna Murphy.

“Everything’s 40, 50 — even 75 percent off sometimes. More bang for the buck!” said Hatcher.

It’s truly a time shopaholics hold dear;

A chance to shop til they drop — to close out the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American spent more than $1,000 this holiday season.