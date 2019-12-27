Two in Custody, One Wanted in Andalusia AT&T Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department has charged two suspects in a December 22 robbery of the local AT&T store, and has outstanding warrants for a third suspect. All three suspects are from Orlando, Fla.

Chief Paul Hudson said at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, three subjects entered the AT&T store on the West Bypass. The three waited for a male employee to exit the room and then began snatching display items off of the counter.

When the male AT&T employee came back in and tried to stop them, the suspects shoved him aside and were able to get away.

The APD issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO).

Offers in the Evergreen Police Department spotted the suspects as they entered the town and began a pursuit. The suspects wrecked their vehicle. One was taken to the Evergreen hospital where he was treated and later released. Two were returned to Andalusia, as was the vehicle they were driving.

The APD held the suspects for questioning while they obtained and executed a search warrant on the vehicle. During the search, police located all of the items taken from the AT&T store, as well as items believed to have been taken in a separate robbery.

Treyvon Belgrave, 23, and Salita Shomeo, 25, both of Orlando, have been charged with robbery second degree, theft of property first degree, and criminal mischief second degree.

Bonds are set at $43,000 each.

There is currently an outstanding warrant for the arrest of the third suspect, Brandon Kyles, 22.

Chief Hudson said it appears the suspects were just passing through town when they decided to rob the store. He expressed the department’s appreciation for both the Evergreen Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance in the investigation.