Two Pedestrians Struck by What Millbrook Police Believe to be a ‘Distracted Driver’

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, December 26, Millbrook police and fire rescue units responded to Kinsley Lane in response to a single vehicle traffic collision involving two pedestrians.

Upon arrival, officers located a 1996 Ford Explorer that had left the roadway on the north side. Officers observed two pedestrians, a 61-year-old female and a 58-year-old male, both Millbrook residents, which appeared to have been struck by the vehicle, lying in the ditch south of the roadway.

Both victims were treated at the scene and later transported to Baptist South Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment. The female victim was transported via Haynes Life Flight air ambulance due to the severity of her injuries, which medics describes as serious to life threatening.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, an 18-year-old Millbrook resident, did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigators from the Millbrook Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit were called to the scene to conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol anytime a traffic collision occurs that results in a fatality or serious physical injuries that appear to be life threatening.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene.

All evidence was gathered and the facts of the case will be presented to the Elmore County Grand Jury for its consideration, should a fatality occur as a result of this collision.

Millbrook Police Chief, P.K. Johnson, released the following statement in reference to two pedestrians hit:

“I’ve spoken with our Traffic Homicide Investigators regarding their investigation into this traffic collision. At this time they do not believe any criminal charges will be forthcoming as a result of this incident. According to the driver’s statement, which is consistent with witness statements, the Ford Employer was exiting the Wal-Mart shopping center towards Grandview

Road, when she apparently dropped a cup containing some type of beverage (non-alcoholic).

When the driver attempted to retrieve the cup from the floor, she ran off the roadway colliding with a tree on the south side of the roadway. As the vehicle careened of the tree, it reentered Kinsley Lane, the driver’s side rear quarter panel struck both victims/pedestrians, who were walking eastbound on Kinsley. The vehicle continued across the roadway, jumped the curb on the north side of the road, continuing into a ditch before coming to a final stop.

This appears to be a horrible accident and a case of distracted driving. There was no evidence or observations at the scene that would indicate the driver was impaired. Our Traffic Homicide Investigators have conducted their preliminary investigation and collected all possible evidence. Should it become necessary to present this case to the Elmore County Grand Jury for their consideration, they have everything necessary to do so. I want to thank everyone that stopped to check on the victims and attempted to render aid. At this time our thoughts and prayers go out to both victims, their families and the driver as well.”