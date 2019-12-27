Woman Charged with Shooting and Killing Baby in Monroe County
An Alabama woman is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Monroe County on Christmas Eve.
News outlets report that Tamika Stallworth is charged in the death of Jamaya Austin.
Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright tells WALA-TV that Stallworth opened fire on a vehicle, and one of the bullets struck the baby in the face.
The baby died later at a hospital in Mobile.
Stallworth is jailed with bail set at $750,000. Court records aren’t available to show whether she has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)