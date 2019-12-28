2 Brothers Charged After Home Invasion in Tuskegee

by Mandy McQueen

The Tuskegee Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after an early morning home invasion and pursuit.

According to Sgt. Kimberly Johnson, officers responded to a complaint of an unknown subject knocking on doors in the Campbell Dr. area of Tuskegee at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A 90-year-old female advised police that an unknown suspect had made entry into her residence and stole her vehicle, purse, and telephones.

While officers were checking the area, a vehicle was spotted that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. The driver led officers on a vehicle pursuit which ended with the suspect fleeing from the vehicle on foot. At that time, the

officers pursued the suspect into a residence in the 1700 block of S. Main Street.

Officers were able to take Cordarius Fort, 26, of Tuskegee, into custody on the charges of theft of property first degree, burglary second, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

The brother of the suspect, Corey Fort, 33, of Tuskegee, was also charged with interfering with a government operation.

If you have any information in relation to this to case please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.